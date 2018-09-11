Situation Around Hole on Soyuz More Difficult Than Expected - Roscosmos Chief

Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, confirmed that a commission of Russia's Energia Rocket and Space Corporation had failed to determine the origin of the hole yet.
"The results that we have received fail to provide an objective image [of the situation] to us. Further work will be continued by a commission created by the [Roscosmos] corporation itself. The situation is far more difficult than we have expected," Rogozin told reported.
A source told Sputnik on Thursday that an internal investigation, held by Energia, which is the spacecraft manufacturer, showed that the hole had been deliberately made by a drill bit. The company, however, failed to identify the perpetrators.
