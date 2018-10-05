India Asked Russia for Help in Sending Astronaut to Space in 2022 - Deputy PM

"The Indian side has approached us with a request on the implementation of its own project ensuring the launch of an Indian astronaut to space in 2022," Borisov told reporters.
India has been developing its own space program since 1947, right after the country gained independence. The work is conducted under the guidance of the government department of space research. So, India has been stepping up the development of its indigenous space vehicle manufacture capabilities. The coordination of activities of various organizations and firms within the national space program, as well as the creation of rocket and space technology, is entrusted to the ISRO.
