India Asked Russia for Help in Sending Astronaut to Space in 2022 - Deputy PM

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India has asked Russia for help in the implementation of its own space launch project in 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said Friday.

"The Indian side has approached us with a request on the implementation of its own project ensuring the launch of an Indian astronaut to space in 2022," Borisov told reporters.

Earlier, a source in the Russian space industry told Sputnik that Russia may bring an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station on board a Soyuz spacecraft for a short training mission in 2022.

India has been developing its own space program since 1947, right after the country gained independence. The work is conducted under the guidance of the government department of space research. So, India has been stepping up the development of its indigenous space vehicle manufacture capabilities. The coordination of activities of various organizations and firms within the national space program, as well as the creation of rocket and space technology, is entrusted to the ISRO.