Russian Military Recorded Over 40 ICBM, Rocket Launches in 2018 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Aerospace Forces have tracked over 40 launches of the country's and foreign space rockets and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) since the beginning of 2018, an infographic published by the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda showed on Friday.

According to the document, since the beginning of the year, the Russian Aerospace Forces have monitored 14 launches from the Baikonur, Plesetsk, and Vostochny cosmodromes.

Besides, during the indicated period the Russian Aerospace Forces have warned about close approaches between the Russian orbital network and other space objects 10 times.

In 2017, the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded over 60 launches of foreign and Russian ICBMs and space rockets.

Earlier, Russia's Radio-Technical Troops of Aerospace Forces reported that they had detected over 2,000 foreign military aircraft with over 800 foreign reconnaissance aircraft among them. Radio-Technical Troops are capable of conducting radar reconnaissance of air objects and transmit the information to control centers of Russian Aerospace Forces and other units of Armed Forces. The troops are equipped with a variety of radar system of different altitudes such as Nebo-M, Sopka-2 and others.