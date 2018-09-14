Russian Aerospace Forces to Fulfill Over 200 Tasks During Vostok-2018 Drills

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – More than 70 jets will fulfill over 200 tasks on Friday as part of the Vostok-2018 drills, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday in a statement.

The Vostok-2018 drills are the largest exercise held in Russia since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The drills involve nearly 300,000 servicemen, 36,000 vehicles and over a thousand aircraft.

“The aviation of the Aerospace Forces will fulfill more than 200 training tasks at the ranges of the Eastern Military District as part of the Vostok-2018 drills … More than 70 jets will be used for fulfilling the training tasks,” the statement said.

According to the Defense Ministry, the flights will be carried out by the jets of long-range, army, bombardment, assault, marine, fighter and reconnaissance aviation.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the main stage of the Vostok-2018 drills that took place at the Tsugol range in the Zabaikalsky Territory. The drills will run until September 17.

