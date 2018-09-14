Russian Aerospace Forces to Fulfill Over 200 Tasks During Vostok-2018 Drills

The Vostok-2018 drills are the largest exercise held in Russia since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The drills involve nearly 300,000 servicemen, 36,000 vehicles and over a thousand aircraft.
According to the Defense Ministry, the flights will be carried out by the jets of long-range, army, bombardment, assault, marine, fighter and reconnaissance aviation.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the main stage of the Vostok-2018 drills that took place at the Tsugol range in the Zabaikalsky Territory. The drills will run until September 17.
