No Violations Found in Production of Soyuz Spacecraft With Damaged Hull

Russian State Corporation for Space Activities said that the commission of Energia Corporation, which builds Russian Soyuz spacecraft, had not found any violations in production of the Soyuz spacecraft with a hole in it.
Earlier, a source told Sputnik that an internal investigation, held by Energia showed that the hole had been deliberately made by a drill bit. The company did not say who might have drilled the hole, however.
Previously, the head of Roscosmos reported that an air leak was detected at Russia's Soyuz spacecraft docked to the Russian segment the International Space Station. It was reported back then that a microcrack was found in the side compartment.
