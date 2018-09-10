Kim Jong-un's Might Visit Russia Before Year's End - Russian Senior Lawmaker

"[Kim] intends to take up the Russian president's invitation in the near future, without delay, he is ready to pay a visit to Russia depending on the schedule of Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin]… I hope that in the near future, before year's end, such a visit will take place," Matvienko told reporters leaving the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.
Putin earlier announced that Russia was ready to take steps to establish economic contacts with North Korea, while Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in June handed over an invitation to Kim Jong-un to visit Russia.
