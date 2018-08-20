Police Neutralize Gunmen Plotting High-Profile Attacks in Chechnya - Kadyrov

"Criminal proceedings have been launched under the article 317 of the Russian Criminal Code on an attempted murder of a law enforcement officer after police officers were attacked in Chechnya," the Investigative Committee's press service said.
Commenting on the situation, the Russian North Caucasus republic's head Ramzan Kadyrov said that police had disrupted all attempts by militants to commit high-profile crimes in Chechnya.
"A group of young people made an attempt to commit high-profile crimes… Thanks to police vigilance, all these attempts were disrupted, the gunmen were neutralized, one of the perpetrators blew himself up but remained alive, was taken to a hospital," Kadyrov wrote in his Telegram channel.
A source told Sputnik that an unknown suicide attacker perpetrated an assault on traffic police in the Mesker-Yurt village near the regional capital Grozny on Monday. No law enforcement officers were injured in the attack, according to the source.
