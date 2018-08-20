SUV Plows Into Bicycle Riders in Southeast China Killing Two - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people were killed after a black SUV deliberately rammed into several electric bicycle riders in the city of Liuzhou in China’s southern Guangxi province on Monday morning, according to local police.

“At around 11 a.m. (03:00 GMT) on August 20, a black Toyota Highlander hit a number of electric bicycle riders and injured many of them on the Wenchang Bridge in Liuzhou. The police responded at once upon receiving reports of the incident and detained the suspect at the scene…. Two of the injured have died and others have been sent to the hospitals for treatment,” the police said in a statement.

According to the statement, the suspect has been identified as a 54-year-old male with the surname Huang, who said he caused the incident because of relationship issues.

Pictures circulated on Chinese social media showed that both men and women were injured and that the front of the SUV was seriously damaged.

Local media reported that the suspect tried to stab pedestrians with a knife after the crash.