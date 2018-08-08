Register
18:02 GMT +308 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French actor Samy Naceri

    'I'm Fine': TAXI Star Naceri Opens Up on Moscow Bar Punch-Up

    © AFP 2018 / JOEL SAGET
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    French actor Samy Naceri became world famous for his leading role in the Taxi movies. Moscow police are investigating Sunday’s incident, when the actor suffered facial injuries in a scuffle at a local bar.

    In an interview with Sputnik Naceri spoke about those who initiated the fight at a Moscow karaoke bar. He challenged the evidence given by the bar’s owner as well as reports about the serious cranio-cerebral injury that he allegedly suffered during the scuffle.

    The bar’s owner earlier said that the actor and his companions wanted to sing more and when the party was over and they went out into the street they initiated a fight with several individuals that were unknown to her.

    Samy Naceri
    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    'The World Cup is an Epic Event and it's Been Awesome' - Samy Naceri
    She had also assumed that Naceri was not familiar with the Russian tradition where people take turns at karaoke-singing and that this could have been what caused the ensuing brawl.

    According to Naceri, however, a large group of Russian-speaking men “with a lot of booze on their table” paid the bar’s managers to jump the line.

    “I’m aware of the Russian karaoke culture and I know the rules. I’ve been to 20 bars during the year I’ve spent in Russia and I have never been told to pay for singing a song. It looks like they paid something and though they had more rights than others,” Naceri told Sputnik.

    He added that even after those people had sung 20 songs, his and his friends’ turn to sing never came.

    The actor also disagreed with the bar owner’s words about his company being drunk.

    “I don’t drink alcohol because I take medicines,” he noted.

    “Those guys knew the bar’s administration well. At some point I said: ‘Stop, we are leaving.’ I went out and waited for my brother to come out. When we went down one of those guys pulled my arm apparently wanting to have a word with me. I told him we were leaving. They followed us and one of them attacked my brother and we started fighting,” Naceri said, adding that although the bar’s security guards had come out they didn’t intervene.

    Later, as Samy and his friends were on their way home, one of the men walked up to him and hit him hard in the face.

    “We called the ambulance because my face was covered in blood… before that we had been trying to break up the fight so that nobody got hurt,” Samy explained.

    READ MORE: Police Hunt for Bar Fight Shooters in St. Petersburg

    After police arrived and detained the man who had hit the actor, Samy and his brother went to the police station where his brother wrote about what had happened.

    “I will give a written explanation too. The man who hit me was drunk, and the police confirmed that,” Samy said.

    He added that he had gone to a hospital to make sure he was all right after being hit in the face. He still had a black eye but said that he was “fine.”

    Samy Naceri later wrote on Instagram that “I’m feeling fine,” and denied media reports about the head injury he allegedly suffered during the row.

    Related:

    'The World Cup is an Epic Event and it's Been Awesome' - Samy Naceri
    Famous French ‘Taxi Driver’ Samy Naceri Also Wants Russian Passport?
    Tags:
    karaoke bar, injury, interview, fight, Samy Naceri, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse