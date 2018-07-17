Russia Dropped at Least One Third of US Treasury Bonds in May - US Treasury

Russia's holdings of US bonds fell in May below the $30 billion threshold, according to the US Treasury Department's report.
In February, Russia reduced its US Treasury bond portfolio by a massive $9.3 billion from the previous months. Previously, Russia had been increasing its treasury holdings, which increased from almost $70 billion in March to more than $92 billion in December.
China remains the main holder of US bonds, with more than $1.18 trillion. Japan comes in second with more than $1.03 trillion.
