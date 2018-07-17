Register
    US-Präsident Donald Trump (l.) und Wladimir Putin vor der Pressekonferenz in Helsinki

    Efforts to Isolate Russia Have Failed - Putin

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    3161

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Fox News aired on Monday that Russia is prepared to extend START nuclear treaty that expires in 2021.

    "In 2021, the new START Treaty is about to expire so what are we going to do next?" Putin told Fox News. "I reassured President Trump that Russia stands ready to extend this treaty, to prolong it, but we have to agree on the specifics at first because we have some questions to our American partners."

    Vladimir Putin also said that new Russian weapons are being developed in response to US' withdrawal from Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM Treaty) Treaty.

    "They were not born out of nowhere. They were born as a response to the unilateral withdrawal of the united States from the ABM Treaty," Vladimir Putin said in an interview.

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / wiltshirespotter / IMG_9291
    US Expects to Continue Implementation of New START Treaty With Russia - State Dept.
    During the wide-ranging interview, Vladimir Putin also explained his position on the so-called "Russian interference" in the US elections by saying that the issue is basically an outcome of internal American political fights. "These are domestic political games in the United States. It is not necessary to make relations between the US hostage to this internal political struggle," Putin said.

    "It is quite clear to me that this is used in the internal political struggle. And American democracy should not be proud of using such dirty methods in political rivalries," he added.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed in an interview on Monday that Western efforts to isolate Russia have not succeeded.

    "I think you see for yourself these efforts failed and they were never bound to succeed," Putin told Fox News when asked about efforts by Western countries to isolate Russia.

    Moscow is interested in developing security, strategic stability and economic relations with the US, Putin emphasized in an interview on Monday.

    "We are interested in developing our relationship in the area of security, in strategic stability, economic challenges, strategic challenges and any other challenges that we have," Vladimir Putin told Fox News on Monday.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018
    © REUTERS / Grigory Dukor
    Putin Describes Summit with Trump as 'Substantial' Despite Being a 'Rehearsal'
    When asked about NATO potentially adding Ukraine or Georgia as new military allies, Vladimir Putin said that "moving this NATO infrastructure towards our borders would be a threat… the reaction would be extremely negative."

    Putin has also commented on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. The Russian president stressed that this issue would require international guarantees and Russia stands ready to help.

    "I will point out again that I think President Trump contributed a lot, he did a lot to settle this issue, but in order to achieve complete denuclearization of the peninsula it will take international guarantees and Russia stands ready to make its contribution to the extent that it will be necessary," Valdimir Putin said.

    'Ungrounded Accusations': Putin Slams UK Novichok Poison Claims

    When asked about the UK charges that Moscow was allegedly behind the Novichok-type nerve agent contamination, Vladimir Putin stressed that London had not provided any evidence on the case.

    "We would like to get at least some sort of a document and evidence about it, but nobody gives it to us," Putin told Fox News on Monday.

    Vladimir Putin also said the case could be driven by domestic issues in Britain, saying "Nobody wants to look into these."

    "We just see the ungrounded accusations… why is it done this way? Why should our relationship be made worse by this?"

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

