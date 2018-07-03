Investigators Name Terrorist Group Involved in 2017 St.Petersburg Metro Blast

"The organizers and active participants of an international terrorist community that is structurally part of the Katiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad terrorist organization have been put on the international wanted list," the investigator said at a session of the Moscow City Court.
On April 3, 2017, an explosion hit a train that traveled between two metro stations in St. Petersburg, killing 15 people and the bomber, identified as Akbarzhon Jalilov. Around 50 commuters were injured.
A total of 11 suspects are currently held in custody in connection with St. Petersburg metro blast.
