Two People Injured After Unknown Subject Explodes in Stockholm - Police (VIDEO)

Near Varby Gard subway station in Stockholm, a passerby picked up an unidentified object from the ground that exploded in his hands, seriously injuring him, according to a police press release. The 60-year old man was taken to hospital.
A 45-year-old woman was also injured as a result of the blast, Stockholm police told Swedish news agency TT.
Reports about the incident came at 10:07 GMT on Sunday and now the metro station is shut and the scene is cordoned off by the police.
#BREAKING: Explosion reported in the Huddinge area of Stockholm. Reports of a number of people injured pic.twitter.com/ivjEWL2klh— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) January 7, 2018
No preliminary information on background of the blast is available, however, according to officials, the explosion is not believed to be a terror act.
People on social media have posted photos and videos from the blast area.
Sprādzienā metro stacijā #VårbyGård #Stokholma #Zviedrija piepilsētā #Huddinge cietuši 2 cilvēki. Iespējams sprāgusi rokas granāta. Policija veic izmeklēšanu.— BreakingLV (@breakinglv) January 7, 2018
🎥 Pedro Illanes (Facebook) pic.twitter.com/H3pq7Mma03
#Svezia: esplode ordigno presso stazione metro Vårby ad #Huddinge #Stoccolma.Almeno due i feriti. L' area è cordonata,in corso i rilievi della polizia scientifica. pic.twitter.com/11l4hp4ifu— Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) January 7, 2018
Varby Gard train station is on the part of the metro's T13 line, which connects southern suburbs to the centre of Stockholm.
