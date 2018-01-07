Two People Injured After Unknown Subject Explodes in Stockholm - Police (VIDEO)

Stockholm's police reported that an unknown subject has blown up near the metro station in the Huddinge district of Sweden's capital.

Near Varby Gard subway station in Stockholm, a passerby picked up an unidentified object from the ground that exploded in his hands, seriously injuring him, according to a police press release. The 60-year old man was taken to hospital.

A 45-year-old woman was also injured as a result of the blast, Stockholm police told Swedish news agency TT.

Reports about the incident came at 10:07 GMT on Sunday and now the metro station is shut and the scene is cordoned off by the police.

#BREAKING: Explosion reported in the Huddinge area of Stockholm. Reports of a number of people injured pic.twitter.com/ivjEWL2klh — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) January 7, 2018

No preliminary information on background of the blast is available, however, according to officials, the explosion is not believed to be a terror act.

People on social media have posted photos and videos from the blast area.

#Svezia: esplode ordigno presso stazione metro Vårby ad #Huddinge #Stoccolma.Almeno due i feriti. L' area è cordonata,in corso i rilievi della polizia scientifica. pic.twitter.com/11l4hp4ifu — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) January 7, 2018

Varby Gard train station is on the part of the metro's T13 line, which connects southern suburbs to the centre of Stockholm.