Russian Pilot Yaroshenko Transferred to Another US Prison - Russian Embassy

"According to the Embassy's information, Russian citizen K.V. Yaroshenko, unfairly sentenced in the US for 20 years, is being transferred from Fort Dix prison in New Jersey to a different place of confinement," the statement said.
Yaroshenko has presently been placed in a temporary detention center in the US state of New York, according to the Russian Embassy.
A US court sentenced Yaroshenko to 20 years in 2011 on charges of conspiring to import cocaine in the United States.
In April, the Russian Embassy in the United States voiced concerns over reports about Yaroshenko being mistreated in prison and called on the prison administration to stop violating his fundamental rights.
