Russian Pilot Yaroshenko Transferred to Another US Prison - Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Jailed Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is serving a 20-year prison term in a prison in the US state of New Jersey, is being transferred to another facility, the Russian Embassy in the United States said in a statement on Wednesday.

"According to the Embassy's information, Russian citizen K.V. Yaroshenko, unfairly sentenced in the US for 20 years, is being transferred from Fort Dix prison in New Jersey to a different place of confinement," the statement said.

Yaroshenko has presently been placed in a temporary detention center in the US state of New York, according to the Russian Embassy.

The Liberian government captured Yaroshenko in 2010 and handed him over to US authorities despite protests by Russia.

A US court sentenced Yaroshenko to 20 years in 2011 on charges of conspiring to import cocaine in the United States.

In April, the Russian Embassy in the United States voiced concerns over reports about Yaroshenko being mistreated in prison and called on the prison administration to stop violating his fundamental rights.