Russian MoD Dismisses Claims on Interception of Russian Ship in Black Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry called allegations about the "interception" of a Russian missile ship by Ukraine's An-26 military transport aircraft in the Black Sea grotesque.

"The grotesque news of an Odessa newspaper about the successful 'interception' of a Russian combat ship in the Black Sea by a Ukrainian An-26 transport aircraft means first of all that the inexhaustible humor of Odessa natives is still alive," ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

Earlier, media reported that on June 2, the An-26 Ukrainian military transport aircraft found a Russian ship near the island of Zmeiny. It was alleged that after the discovery of the Russian ship, it left the area.

In early May, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet has intercepted a US navy airplane in the Baltic Sea.