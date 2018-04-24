Russian Air Defenses Intercept Objects Targeting Hmeimim Base

Russia's military stated Tuesday that Russian air defenses at Hmeimim airbase in Syria had intercepted and destroyed several unidentified objects targeting the base.

An airbase spokesperson later confirmed that the base was operating normally, with no damages or casualties reported as a result of the attempted attack.

"On April 24 … the airspace monitoring facilities at Russia's Hmeimim airbase detected a group of small-size unidentified airborne targets approaching the base," the spokesperson said in a statement. "All targets were destroyed by air defense means deployed at the base."

According to South Front, the Russian Pantsir-S1 airbase systems shot down two drones armed with projectiles that had been launched by a militant group. It also reported that rockets were also intercepted. Other media reports indicate that two to four objects were destroyed in the air.

Video footage alleged to show the attack has since surfaced on social media.

​The airbase, which is just one of two operated by Russia in Syria, is located in the coastal city of Jableh. Russia operates a second base is Tartus.

​In February 2018, the Russian Defense Ministry released a statement denying media reports of a "successful drone attack" on the base on January 1.