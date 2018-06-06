'Russia Will Either Be a Sovereign State, or It Will Not Exist at All' - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his confidence in an interview with the China Media Group that common sense would prevail in the policies of the Western states and anti-Russia sanctions would be gradually lifted, which would lead to the normalization of relations with all the partners, including the United States.

"It is my understanding that the common sense will prevail after all, that all illegal restrictions harmful for the development of the world economy will be gradually removed, and we will normalize our relations with all partners, including the United States, and other countries that followed [Washington] and introduced sanctions," Putin said in an interview.

Vladimir Putin also stressed that the anti-Russia sanctions would never make the country abandon an independent and sovereign development path, adding that the countries which decided to adopt anti-Russia sanctions under the US pressure had to deal with the adverse effects of the restrictions for themselves.

Meanwhile, Russia and its people will always stand for the country's sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized.

"Russia will either be a sovereign state, or it will not exist at all. And Russian people will, certainly, choose the first variant. Just as the Chinese people, I believe. We have no other options," Putin stressed in an interview.

© Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev French Politician: Russian Countersteps Against Western Sanctions Not Surprising

However, Russian President also expressed hope for positive relations with western countries and the United States despite the existing sanctions.

"I hope for good, positive relations," Putin said in an interview with the China Media Group, when asked about development of Russia's relations with the United States and western countries despite sanctions.

Vladimir Putin noted that the only objective reason behind the imposed restrictions was a purpose to hinder development, however, such policy affected, fist of all, those who initiated it.