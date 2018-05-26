Putin Slams US Over Pushing Turkey into Abandoning Missile Deal With Russia

"Turkey, a NATO ally, has decided to buy the world’s most advanced air defense system in its class, the S-400. So what? Why is it a crime?" Putin was quoted as saying by Anadolu at a meeting with global news agencies in St.Petersburg. "This is certainly unfair," Russian President added.
US State Secretary Mike Pompeo argued the weapon was incompatible with NATO defenses as he sought to discourage Ankara from defense contracts with Russia, whose main arms makers have been sanctioned by Washington.
