Yulia Skripal Gives First Interview After Alleged Poisoning

Yulia speaks to Reuters in her first media appearance since she was released from a hospital in March.

Yulia Skripal, claimed to be poisoned by Russia together with her with Sergei Skripal, gave an interview to Reuters, according to the video released by the agency Wednesday.

According to the news agency, Yulia expressed gratitude for offers of assistance from the Russian embassy in the UK, but explained that she "doesn't wish to avail herself of their services".

"I'm grateful for the offers of assistance from the Russian Embassy. But at the moment I do not wish to avail myself of their services. Also, I want to reiterate what I said in my earlier statement, that no one speaks for me, or for my father but ourselves," she said.

Nevertheless, Yulia, who is a Russian citizen, stressed that "in the longer term she hoped to return to her country".

"As I try to come to terms with the devastating changes thrust upon me both physically and emotionally, I take one day at a time and want to help care for my Dad till his full recovery. In the longer term I hope to return home to my country," Yulia told the Reuters news agency.

Yulia has further stated, as quoted by the media, that she and Sergei Skripal "were lucky to survive an attempted assassination", adding that she was shocked that a nerve agent was used to attack her and her father. Yulia described her medical treatment following the attack as "invasive, painful and depressing".

"My life has been turned upside down… I am grateful to all of the wonderful, kind staff at Salisbury hospital, a place I have become all too familiar with. I also think fondly of those who helped us on the street on the day of the attack," she added.

