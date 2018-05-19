Two Policemen, Churchgoer Die After Terrorist Attack in Russia's Grozny - Source

Two policemen and one churchgoer have died as result of a terrorist attack on a church in Russia's city of Grozny, a source in the local police department said.

Two more policemen have been injured as result of a special-forces operation. An investigation team is working at the scene.

"A group of militants tried to enter the territory of Grozny's church of St. Michael the Archangel. Two policemen were killed during an operation aimed at the neutralization of the attackers… One churchgoer was also killed," the source said.

Earlier in the day, Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov told journalists that four terrorists managed to get into the church of St. Michael in Grozny with the aim to take hostages. However, as result of a special-forces raid, all four terrorists have been eliminated.

Following the attack, the Russian Investigative Committee said that a criminal case had been launched.

"The law enforcement bodies of the Russian Investigative Committee have launched the criminal case on the attack on visitors of the church of St. Michael the Archangel in the city of Grozny, " the committee said.

The prompt reaction and professionalism of the policemen, who were protecting the church, prevented the militants from claiming lives of more people, according to the authorities.