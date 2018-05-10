Register
19:38 GMT +310 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov speaks at the plenary session Russia — Islamic World: Driver of International Economy at the 10th international economic summit, Russia — Islamic World: KazanSummit 2018 in Kazan

    Minnikhanov: Cooperation Between Russian Regions, Muslim Countries Unsatisfying

    © Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    KAZAN, May 10 (Sputnik) - Economic cooperation between Russian regions and Muslim countries is not reaching its full potential and must be improved, Rustam Minnikhanov, president of the Republic of Tatarstan, said on May 10.

    "Regrettably, the standard of economic cooperation between Russian regions and Muslim countries remains below potential. Besides, companies from Muslim countries do not invest in the Russian regions directly but through federal foundations, and they only invest in large projects. This prevents our cooperation from reaching the required standards," Rustam Minnikhanov said at a plenary meeting of the 10th international economic summit "Russia — Islamic World: KazanSummit 2018."

    Much is still to be done to change this, but "the growth potential is considerable," the president of Tatarstan added.

    He pointed out that friendly relations with Muslim countries are a foreign policy priority for Russia. "We have long-standing traditions of political, economic and educational cooperation with Islamic countries. We are working to strengthen these traditions and to expand economic ties, including at the regional level," Rustam Minnikhanov said.

    READ MORE: KazanSummit Kicks Off in Tatarstan Capital

    He added that Kazan serves as a unifying platform for those who seek to promote Muslim countries' economic cooperation with Russia and the Russian regions. He described Tatarstan as a window to the Muslim world.

    The first international economic forum KazanSummit was held in 2009 to promote trade, economic, scientific, technical, social and cultural ties between Russia and the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). This year, the forum will be held between May 10 and 12. It will be attended by some 3,000 delegates from international organizations, government agencies, financial institutions, embassies, parliaments and business communities from over 50 countries. The main theme of the KazanSummit 2018 is Halal Lifestyle.

    Tags:
    summit, Muslims, Russia, Tatarstan, Kazan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse