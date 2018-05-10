Register
01:01 GMT +310 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    KazanSummit

    KazanSummit Kicks Off in Tatarstan Capital

    © Photo: kazansummit.ru
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The KazanSummit Russia-Islamic World international economic summit that unites about 3,000 guests from more than 50 countries opens in Kazan this Thursday and will last three days, according to the summit’s organizing committee.

    The international economic summit organized by the Russian Federation and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was first held in Kazan in 2009 and has become the main economic cooperation platform between Russian regions and Islamic states. KazanSummit is held with support of the Russian Federation Council and the Tatarstan administration. The summit aims at strengthening trade, as well as economic, scientific, technical, social and cultural ties between Russia and OIC member countries.

    READ MORE: Coexistence vs. Conflict: Why Muslims Thrive in Russia & Struggle in the West

    Last year, KazanSummit was attended by 2,600 representatives from international organizations, public agencies, financial institutions, embassies and parliaments as well as investors and businessmen from 53 countries and 250 journalists.

    "In today's world with its rapidly changing international processes, countries have to look for reliable economic partners. Due to the changing political course of the Russian Federation, cooperation with Islamic states is becoming more promising. The summit will serve as an effective platform for finding new clients and business partners as well as demonstrating investment potential and economic opportunities of the Russian regions. Halal Lifestyle will be the key topic of KazanSummit 2018," said a statement on the official website.

    It is noted that the KazanSummit 2018 business program will also involve Islamic finance, partner banking, IT startups, blockchain, exports, social business responsibilities and public diplomacy among other things.

    Sabantuy festival celebrated across Russia
    © Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
    Russia Makes World's Top 50 Destinations for Halal Holidays
    OIC secretary general Yusuf Al-Othaimeen, economy minister of the United Arab Emirates Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, minister of commerce and investment of Saudi Arabia Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, economy minister of Turkey Nihat Zeybekci, CEO of Dubai Islamic Bank Adnan Chilwan and vice president of the Islamic Development Bank Zamir Iqbal, as well as diplomats from 20 missions and representatives of the largest state companies, among other people, have confirmed their participation. It is expected that Russia will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, the Foreign Ministry's Ambassador at Large Konstantin Shuvalov, Vnesheconombank chairman Sergei Gorkov, the head of the Tatarstan Republic Rustam Minnikhanov, the head of the Federal Agency for Tourism Oleg Safonov and some others as well.

    New thematic sessions and the most effective panels that have already proven their effectiveness such as a conference of young diplomats from OIC member countries, a Sberbank business breakfast and the Kazan Forum for OIC young entrepreneurs are planned in addition to a plenary session and bilateral sessions. The Kazan Islamic Clothes festival of Muslim clothes and an Islamic cuisine festival will also be held as part of the summit.

    Tags:
    summit, Muslims, Russia, Tatarstan, Kazan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse