Highlights of the 2018 Victory Day Parade in Moscow (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A massive military parade was held in Moscow to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945) against Nazi Germany in the European theater of World War II; Russia showcased many of its advanced, recently-developed weapons and displayed the might of its armed forces to the world.

The New Weapons

One of the sleekest, most deadly weapons to make its debut at the parade was the Sukhoi Su-57 stealth air superiority fighter. Packed with state-of-the-art avionics and active airborne phased array radar, this super-maneuverable fifth-generation warplane can carry a wide array of weaponry, allowing it to engage airborne, ground and naval targets.

The Kinzhal hypersonic missile, which appeared at the parade mounted on a MiG-31 interceptor aircraft, has a range of over 2,000 km, flies at Mach 10, and is capable of maneuvering at all stages of flight.. Not only can it penetrate all existing and prospective enemy air defenses, the missile can carry a nuclear payload.

The BMPT Terminator is a tracked armored fighting vehicle, armed with four anti-tank missile launchers, two 30 mm autocannons, two grenade launchers, and a coaxial 7.62 mm machine gun.

The Uran-9 is an unmanned combat vehicle designed for reconnaissance and proving fire support. It can be outfitted with anti-tank missiles, rapid-fire cannons and even a flamethrower.

The President’s Speech

Prior to the beginning of the parade, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech, praising the role the USSR played during World War II and the valor of Soviet soldiers.

"We will always be proud of the fact that the USSR did not bow down when other countries decided to surrender," Putin said.

The president shook hands with Russian generals and greeted the WWII veterans attending the event.

A Military Debut

The event was also marked by the appearance of certain military units which took part in the Victory Day parade for the first time in history.

Among the new arrivals were the recently-formed Russian National Guard, which included a mechanized formation consisting of Tigr, Patrul and Ural armored vehicles as well as a parade unit of the Saratov Military Institute with National Guards Troops.

Other units making their first appearance at the parade included a unit of the Russian Armed Forces' military police and a detachment of the Kremlin Cadets.