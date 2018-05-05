Register
16:58 GMT +305 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (C) attends a protest rally ahead of President Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony, Moscow, Russia May 5, 2018

    Some 1,500 Take Part in Unauthorized Rally in Moscow, Navalny Detained

    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Russia
    Get short URL
    111

    The Moscow law enforcement services stated that at least 1,500 people had taken the streets to participate in an unauthorized rally in the center of Moscow. The principal organizer of the protest has been detained.

    Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was detained by police during an unauthorized protest rally in the center of Moscow, spokesman for Navalny's presidential election campaign Ruslan Shaveddinov told Sputnik.

    A Sputnik correspondent also reported from the scene that the police asked the crowd at Pushkin Square to leave and not to interfere with the passage of other citizens, warning about the possibility of using force in case of disobedience.

    After that, the police began to detain the participants of the unsanctioned rally, some of whom threw the bushes pulled out of the lawns into the law enforcement officers.

    According to the information from the police, at least 1,500 are taking part in the rally in Moscow. As a Sputnik correspondent reported, at least 13 have been currently detained.

    As a result of an unauthorized rally, traffic jams formed in some streets in the center of Moscow.

    READ MORE: Russian Opposition Holds Rallies in Country's Major Cities Over Telegram Ban

    Alexei Navalny at the rally on Academician Sakharov Prospekt in Moscow (File)
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    UK Foreign Secretary Under-Briefed on Situation With Rallies in Russia - Embassy
    Protest actions organized by Navalny's supporters are held in several Russian cities, in some of them, they are not coordinated with local authorities.

    In late April, Moscow authorities authorized holding a rally on May 5 on the Academician Sakharov Avenue, but Navalny was insisting on holding a march along the central Tverskaya Street on his Twitter account, despite a ban from Moscow authorities.

    The Moscow prosecutor's office warned Navalny about the inadmissibility of law violations, while Russian children ombudswoman Anna Kuznetsova urged not to manipulate minors who are involved in protest actions.

    Related:

    Top 6 Politicians Banned From Elections…Besides Navalny
    Russian Election Commission Declines Navalny's Presidential Bid Over Conviction
    Russia Informs ECHR Measures Against Opposition Figure Navalny Lawful
    Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Not Entitled to Be Elected - Commission
    Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Arrested for Unauthorized Rally Calls
    Kremlin Did Not Issue Int'l Passport for Russian Opposition Figure Navalny
    Russian Opposition Figure Navalny to Appeal Upheld Embezzlement Verdict in ECHR
    Tags:
    detainee, protests, Alexei Navalny, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stripping Down in the Arctic: 2018 'Khibiny-Bikini' Festival
    Stripping Down in the Arctic: 2018 'Khibiny-Bikini' Festival
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse