Russian Security Services Bust Crime Ring Trafficking Drugs From EU

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian security services busted a major drug trafficking chain from the European Union to Russia, the press service of the Russian Federal Security Service said on Friday.

"The Russian Federal Security Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs conducted investigative actions to stop the activity of persons related to running a supply chain of drugs and psychotropics on the especially large scale from the EU states to Russia for further distribution in Northwestern Federal District," the statement read.

The organizers and active members of the crime group have been identified, the statement added. Six members were caught red-handed during the final stage of the operation in the Leningrad Region.

The law enforcement authorities seized a Skorpion machine gun, two Saiga rifles, three Glock guns, Parabellum and Schmeisser pistols, three F-1 grenades, and six vehicles equipped with caches.

This operation comes just a month after The Russian Federal Security Service arrested 60 members of a major Daesh-linked* criminal group in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIL/ISIS/) is a terrorist organization, banned in Russia