Russian Security Service Busts Daesh-Linked Criminal Group in Moscow

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Interior Ministry have arrested in Moscow 60 members of an ethnic criminal group that recruited and ferried Daesh supporters to Syria and Iraq.

"The Russian Federal Security Service in cooperation with the Interior Ministry stopped the illegal activities of an ethnic criminal group in Moscow and the Moscow region that organized a channel for illegal transfer of Daesh supporters to Syria and Iraq to fight there…" the FSB said in a statement.

According to the statement, the link between the organizers of the channel and the emissaries of international terrorist organizations has been confirmed.

In February, another member of the Daesh-linked terrorist group, who was preparing a terrorist attack on the day of the Russian presidential election, was killed by the special operation forces in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

According to the statement of FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov, Federal Security Service has succesfully prevented 23 terrorist attacks in Russia last year.

Meanwhile, more than 4,500 Russian citizens have reportedly left the country in order to join the terrorist organizations, including the Daesh and the Taliban.