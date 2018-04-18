Russia's Watchdog May Block Facebook If Network Fails to Comply With Laws

"We will check the company before the end of 2018, and there are several points that should be implemented, these are location of Russian citizens' database on the territory of Russia, removal of all unlawful content… and compliance with other laws. If the company fails to do anything or at least something of these, or the Russian government receives no notification of intentions to do these, we will obviously raise the issue of blocking," Roskomnadzor head Alexander Zharov told the newspaper.
Until September 1, 2015, foreign companies operating on the Russian market or with Russian customers had been allowed to freely collect and process users' personal data. The amendments to the law on personal data protection effective since that time obliged them to localize the data of Russian users on the territory of Russia. The legislation empowers Roskomnadzor to ban companies in case of the failure to be in line with the legal norms.
