Helicopter Crashes in Russian City of Khabarovsk: Casualties Reported (VIDEO)

Six people were killed on Wednesday in a crash of a Mi-8 helicopter in the Russian Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, a source in local emergencies services told Sputnik.

"At 11:30 a.m. [1:30 GMT] the crisis management center of the Russian Emergencies Ministry at the Khabarovsk Territory… received information that the Mi-6 helicopter made a hard landing… According to preliminary information six people were aboard. The constructions have not been affected by the incident," the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

A spokesperson of the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik that the investigators had already been engaged in verification of information about the victims.

"The helicopter crashed in the city at the Antennaya street. According to preliminary information, all six people aboard the aircraft are dead," the in the regional emergencies services said.

​