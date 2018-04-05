Two People Killed in Helicopter Crash in France – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people have been killed in a helicopter crash in the southwestern part of France, local media reported.

The incident took place at around 10 a.m. local time on Thursday (09:00 GMT) about two kilometers (1.2 miles) from the small aerodrome of Libourne, according to the France Bleu radio station.

Both men inside the rotorcraft were killed immediately.

An engine failure may have caused the accident.