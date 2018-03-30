Total of 200 People Sought Psychological Help After Deadly Kemerovo Fire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two hundred people have asked for psychological assistance over the past two days in the wake of the deadly fire that erupted in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo this weekend, Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said Friday.

n Sunday, a fire broke out in the Zimnyaya Vishnya ("Winter Cherry") shopping center in Kemerovo. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, 64 people, including 41 children, were killed in the blaze.

"A lot of work is being done to provide psychological help to the victims’ family members, to people who responded very emotionally to this tragedy. A total of 200 people have asked for help over the last two days," Skvortsova said.

The minister added that five survivors remain hospitalized.

READ MORE: Deadly Mall Fire in Siberia Caused Evacuation of 700 People — Ministry (PHOTO)

According to Skvortsova, medical care was provided at the highest possible level to all who suffered in the fire. The authorities are currently setting up a psychosomatic ward to monitor the psychological state of these people.

The Kemerovo fire was one of the deadliest blazes in Russia in recent years. Wednesday was declared a national day of mourning.