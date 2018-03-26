Russian Emb. in Washington Launches Poll to Choose Which US Consulate to Close

Over 18 thousand people have already voted in the poll, but the results will be available only tomorrow, with the message being retweeted almost a thousand times and has gathered about 800 comments.

The Russian Embassy in the United States has posted a poll on Twitter asking people to choose which US Consulate-General should be closed after the announcement of the closure of the Russian Consulate-General in Seattle amid the US decision to expel 60 diplomats from the country.

US administration🇺🇸 ordered the closure of the Russian Consulate in Seattle @GK_Seattle🇷🇺. What US Consulate General would you close in @Russia, if it was up to you to decide — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) 26. März 2018

Earlier 16 countries of the European Union, as well as the United States, Canada, Albania, Norway and Ukraine decided to expel Russian diplomats in connection with the incident in Salisbury. In particular, US authorities announced that they are sending 48 Russian diplomats and 12 employees of the Russian Mission to the United Nations, as well as closing the Consulate-General of the Russian Federation in Seattle.

The conflict has its origins in the British Salisbury incident on March 4, when former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia were poisoned. The British side claims that the Russian state is involved in the poisoning of Skripal with substance A234, Russia categorically denies this.