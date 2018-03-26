Alleged VIDEO Captures Moment Deadly Fire Engulfed Russian Shopping Center

Footage, allegedly depicting the first minutes of the fire has emerged on the "112" YouTube channel. The fire as it rapidly spreads across the children's playground, with many parents hastily grabbing their children and rushing through the corridor can be seen on the video. Both the playground and the corridor are filled with black smoke in a matter of seconds.
Witnesses report that the fire alarm didn't go off. The high number of casualties may have been caused by the ensuing panic that drove many people through narrow corridors in a movie theater and near the children's playground, which were quickly engulfed with black smoke.
All comments
Show new comments (0)