Alleged VIDEO Captures Moment Deadly Fire Engulfed Russian Shopping Center

A fire that has claimed the lives of at least 64 people, most of them children, broke out in the Russian shopping mall “Winter Cherry” in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on March 25. Officials warn that the number of victims may still climb. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Footage, allegedly depicting the first minutes of the fire has emerged on the "112" YouTube channel. The fire as it rapidly spreads across the children's playground, with many parents hastily grabbing their children and rushing through the corridor can be seen on the video. Both the playground and the corridor are filled with black smoke in a matter of seconds.

Witnesses report that the fire alarm didn't go off. The high number of casualties may have been caused by the ensuing panic that drove many people through narrow corridors in a movie theater and near the children's playground, which were quickly engulfed with black smoke.