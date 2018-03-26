What is Known So Far About Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center

A fire broke out in the “Winter Cherry” shopping mall in the Russian city of Kemerovo on Sunday, killing at least 56 people, many of them children.

What Happened?

The first reports of the fire surfaced on Sunday afternoon; the police encircled the area and began evacuating people. The emergency services reportedly deployed some 15 fire teams, while the national center for crisis management announced that over 660 people were engaged in emergency response activities. Witnesses have insisted that fire alarms in the trade center, which was completely packed, failed to go off, causing people to panic and rush through narrow corridors in a movie theater and children’s playground, filled with black smoke; some jumped out of windows to save their lives.

The head of the city’s fire department Sergei Yakovlev said that the blaze had spread via flammable thermal insulation that complicated the process of extinguishing the inferno.

The official cause of the conflagration has yet to be determined, although reports suggest that it could have been started by a child misusing a cigarette lighter or malfunctioning electrical wires.

In an interview with the channel Rossiya 24, child ombdusman Anna Kuznetsova has suggested that the reason for the fire was negligence of security norms.

“Negligence is the cause. All norms are written. But the way we treat these [security] norms is the catastrophic cause of the tragedy we have witnessed today,” Kuznetsova said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into the case, having reportedly arrested four suspects, including the head of the management company, servicing the shopping mall.

Casualties

According to recent data, confirmed by the Russian Investigative Committee, the death toll has risen to 56 people. Earlier, a source with emergency services reported that 69 people were still missing, including 40 children.

"According to preliminary figures, a search for 41 children is ongoing," the emergency center reported.