Dozens Die in Russian Shopping Center Fire, Witnesses Share Stories

The first reports of the fire began around noon on Sunday, and police cordoned off the area and began evacuations. Preliminary reports revealed that four children had been killed due to gas poisoning.
A source with emergency services reported in the evening that 69 people were still missing after the fire, including 40 children. Later, the Russian Investigative Committee updated the death toll to 37.
Shortly after the fire started, social media was filled with witness reports, as many reported that fire alarms failed to go off as people rushed in panic through thick clouds of smoke, some jumping out of windows.
WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT BELOW
В Кемерово загорелся ТЦ, в котором были детские аттракционы. Два этажа охвачены огнем. Местные СМИ сообщают о 8 погибших детях и 3 взрослых.— Командир Полка (@kompolk) March 25, 2018
Люди прыгают из окон pic.twitter.com/xMCmJ7hiwL
"This is horrible," annazare4neva wrote, "Ordinary holiday. The whole family decided to go to the cinema. Got all dressed up and set off. The trade center was full of people. Hardly found a parking space…" "In the middle of the movie, a door shut out and someone screamed 'Fire! Fire!.'" "We could not hear any alarm. The crowd rushed through the single narrow pass." "Black smoke filled children playground and a movie hall. We could not breathe…There were many children crying."
"The firefighters and rescuers are working at the risk of their own lives… there is no access to certain rooms [of the mall] because of high temperatures," Puchkov said.
ЭТО УЖАС!!!!!!!! Люди в ловушке в ТЦ Зимняя Вишня! Ломают двери!!! Я не знаю, выбрались или нет!!!! Видео прислали мне знакомые 2 часа назад в вац апп!!! Господи! Ни сигнализации, ни оповещения не сработали!!! Если узнали по голосу родственников или знакомых на этом видео! Напишите!!!!! #пожарзимняявишня#кемеровопожар#кемеровоновости
"THIS IS HORRIBLE! People are trapped inside the 'Winter Cherry' trade center! Trying to break the doors open!" aleksakalash wrote in an Instagram post. "I don't know did they make it or not! This video has been sent to me 2 hours ago via WhatsApp!"
At the time police started evacuations, there were reports of 100 people trapped inside the burning building, alongside reports of people sending short messages to their friends and relatives from the trade center.
Several people shared on social media a screencap with a DM message allegedly sent by a 13-year-old girl who wrote “We are on fire. Possibly, farewell.”
A group of children from a school in the village of Terescevsky in the Kemerovo region were at a movie theatre near the reported epicenter of the blaze when the fire broke out, local media reported. They were reportedly taken to the entertainment center and cinema inside the trade center.
Photos of missing people, posted by relatives have begun to appear on social media.
Внутри горящего торгового центра в одном из туалетов на втором этаже спрятались несколько человек. Они заложили щели в дверях мокрыми полотенцами. Люди звонят в МЧС и просят их спасти. ⠀ Сколько их там всего, а также сколько они смогут еще продержаться, неизвестно. Пожарные пытаются пройти к ним через дым. ⠀ Фото: Родственники не могут их найти, если вы что-то видели звоните на телефон горячей линии: 8(3842)58-23-33 #кемерово #кузбасс #зимняявишня
Crisis management spokespersons reported Monday morning that that over 40 children were missing in the disaster. "According to preliminary figures, a for 41 children is ongoing," the Russian Emergencies Ministry's National Crisis Management Center told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
Conflicting reports are circulating regarding the cause of the fire: some say a child was misusing a lighter, other reports speak of malfunctioning electrical wires. No official reports have been issued regarding the cause of the blaze.
According to the latest data, over 660 people are engaged in emergency response activities. Russian Deputy Emergencies Minister Vladlen Aksyonov said that "at the moment the firefighting process is ongoing, the interfloor constructions… could collapse".
Many videos posted on the internet show the burning building.
Russian social media has shared posts expressing condolences to friends and relatives of those who died in the fire.
