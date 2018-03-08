Register
12:03 GMT +308 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    She spy

    Former Russian Female Spy Reveals Secrets of Her Job

    CC BY 2.0 / Kangrex / She spy
    Russia
    Get short URL
    130

    Lyudmila Nuykina, who used to be an illegal resident spy, has revealed to Sputnik how important it is to know even the smallest details about the country intelligence agents are working in.

    Nuykina, who worked together with her husband, told Sputnik that they did not feel fear, although, they sensed danger, which had a mobilizing effect on them.

    “We had an unpleasant incident. There was a couple living next to us. And I believe they wanted to expose us. Once those neighbors invited us over for dinner. We came at a set time, while they excused themselves to ostensibly change their clothes. So, we started looking at pictures on the walls, and suddenly I saw the book by Leo Tolstoy “Anna Karenina” on their coffee table. In Russian. How would you react? I asked my husband if he saw it, he suggested that we continue looking at the pictures. So, we did not give ourselves away,” Nuykina recalls, adding that the neighbors were apparently from counterintelligence, and were watching their reaction.

    Lyudmila Nuykina
    press department of SVR of Russia
    Lyudmila Nuykina

    The retired spy proceeded to say that there were many difficulties because of their Soviet upbringing, as the couple had to abandon all their habits to integrate into society.

    READ MORE: Oops! UK Tabloid Presents Text of 8th Grader as Proof of Anti-Spy Conspiracy

    “We were used to saving money. So, once when my husband was going on a business trip, he bought an economy class ticket. Later his boss summoned him, asking him not to do it anymore, as there would be rumors that the company was going bankrupt,” she said when asked about the mistakes the couple might have unintentionally made during their secret service.

    The former agent also revealed how hard it was to be away from her eldest son who stayed behind in the Soviet Union, while they were working abroad, and shared that they had had another child while in service.

    Police cordon off the area near the Maltings in Salisbury, England, where British media reported Monday, March 5, 2018 that a former Russian spy was in critical condition after coming into contact with an unknown substance on Sunday. British media identified him as Sergei Skripal, 66, who was convicted in Russia on charges of spying for Britain and sentenced in 2006 to 13 years in prison. Skripal was freed in 2010 as part of a U.S.-Russian spy swap.
    © AP Photo/ Steve Parsons
    Russian Ex-Spy, Daughter Reportedly in Coma After Exposure to Toxic Gas

    Nuykina shared that betrayal was the reason behind their homecoming and the end to their secret service career.

    “We were betrayed by a man whose last name is Gordievsky. He used to be a resident spy in London. […] I don’t envy traitors. Such people are not welcome; once a traitor, always a traitor. And they have to live with fear,” she said.

    Lyudmila Nuykina did not disclose all the details of her job for the intelligence service.

    Tags:
    intelligence agencies, spy, espionage, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok