Register
22:52 GMT +305 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Air defense missile weapon system (ADS) Antei-2500 (left) and Air defense system (ADS) Buk-M2E presented at the open exhibition at 2016 ARMY Military Forum in exhibition and convention centre of Patriot military-patriotic recreation park of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation

    Russia's Defense Industry Partners Facing Unprecedented Pressure - Putin

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    1213

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Countries willing to engage in defense industry cooperation with Russia are facing unprecedented pressure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

    "It's no secret states that want to cooperate with Russia in the defense industry sphere are facing unprecedented and undisguised pressure. Its aim is not only to eliminate the competitor on the global arms market, but also to undermine the defense capability of separate states, increase their lag in the military sphere," Putin said at a meeting of the Commission for Military Technical Cooperation.

    However, Putin said there was a two-fold increase in the volume of signed arms export contracts in 2017 totaling over $16 billion.

    "The geography of our cooperation in defense industry sector is constantly expanding, and the number of our partners already exceeds 100 states," Putin said at a meeting of Russia's Commission for Military-Technical Cooperation.

    READ MORE: Absurd 'Isolation': Russia Cooperates With Dozens of States in Defense Industry

    "In 2017, the volume of signed contracts has almost doubled and exceeded $ 16 billion. At present, the portfolio of foreign orders for Russian armaments and military equipment exceeds $45 billion," the president stressed.

    According to Putin, the Russian defense industry has enough orders for the supply of the most advanced and prospective defense systems to fill its capacity for several years to come.

    The Indo-Russian BrahMos II hypersonic cruise missile (pictured here at Defexpo 2014) is the export variant of the Russian 3M22 Zircon missile
    © Photo: militaryrussia.ru
    Global Missile Defense Is Feeble Against Russian Hypersonic Weapons - Analysts
    "Russia will actively develop defense industry cooperation with all interested countries, including in the most hi-tech segments — on those types of weaponry for aviation, air defense, ground forces, and the navy, which demonstrated exceptional efficiency during the operation in Syria," Putin noted.

    READ MORE: Military Expert: Russia’s Avangard Missile Renders US Missile Defense Useless

    On March 1, President Vladimir Putin gave his annual state-of-the-nation address to the bicameral parliament, the Federal Assembly, in which he outlined the country’s domestic and foreign policy priorities. Among the highlights of his speech was a presentation of Russia's enhanced defense capabilities, which sparked groundless panic in the Western media as well as caused concern among politicians.

    Related:

    US Creates 'Terrorist Reserve' in Syria - Russian Deputy Defense Minister
    Absurd 'Isolation': Russia Cooperates With Dozens of States in Defense Industry
    Military Expert: Russia’s Avangard Missile Renders US Missile Defense Useless
    Global Missile Defense Is Feeble Against Russian Hypersonic Weapons - Analysts
    Tokyo Believes Russia Boosting Military Activity Near Japan - Defense Minister
    Iraqi Analyst Explains Why Baghdad Needs Russian Air Defense System
    Tags:
    export, contracts, defense, arms, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Walk Through the Oscars-2018 Red Carpet
    Walk Through the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok