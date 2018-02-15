1 Killed, 2 Injured as Floor Caves in at Moscow's Polytechnic Museum

The ground in the basement collapsed during the reconstruction of the building of the Polytechnic Museum. The circumstances surrounding the deadly incident are still being investigated.

One worker was killed and two others were injured after the floor in the basement of the museum in the center of Moscow caved in, a representative of the operational headquarters at the scene told Sputnik.

According to preliminary information, 6 square meters of the basement collapsed.

Emergency services are working at the scene now. The cause of the incident as well as the circumstances are not clear yet.

Moscow's Polytechnic Museum is one of the oldest scientific and technical museums in the world. It was created in the wake of the First All-Russian Polytechnic Exhibition in 1872. The main building of the museum has been closed for reconstruction since 2013. The museum is due to be opened in 2019.