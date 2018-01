A vehicle has plowed into a bus stop on the Mira avenue in the north of Moscow, a source in the rescue services said to Ria Novosti.

According to preliminary information, one person was killed and four others injured in the incident.

The ambulances have rushed to the scene. The social media users reported that the incident has caused traffic jams.

Что на Проспекте Мира 68 происходит? pic.twitter.com/6S4LTgD4Pi — al (@alkoro) 24 января 2018 г.

TWEET: What is going on on Mira Avenue?

The investigation into the reasons of the incident is underway.