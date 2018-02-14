Russian Pensioners Weep When Tractor Monument Starts Moving After Consecration

The power of the Holy Spirit deeply shocked elderly residents of a Russian village, who believe they witnessed a miracle in the form of a moving tractor.

An old T4 tractor installed as a monument to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Kurgan region in Russia suddenly started moving during its consecration ceremony by a local priest, the website Ura.ru reports.

Some of the pensioners who attended the event started crying, impressed by the sudden "miracle."

"Veterans did not expect that this was a working tractor; some of them even shed tears," an eyewitness told the website.

The T4 model was manufactured from the mid-1960s to the late 1970s and was widely used in agriculture in Siberia and Kazakhstan.