Russian Pensioners Weep When Tractor Monument Starts Moving After Consecration

An old T4 tractor installed as a monument to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Kurgan region in Russia suddenly started moving during its consecration ceremony by a local priest, the website Ura.ru reports.
Some of the pensioners who attended the event started crying, impressed by the sudden "miracle."
READ MORE: Smart Tractors, Drones & Vertical Crops: The Future of Farming Revealed
"Veterans did not expect that this was a working tractor; some of them even shed tears," an eyewitness told the website.
The T4 model was manufactured from the mid-1960s to the late 1970s and was widely used in agriculture in Siberia and Kazakhstan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)