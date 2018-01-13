Russia: Man Jacks Armored Tractor, Crashes Into Supermarket to Get Wine (VIDEO)

A highly unusual incident has taken place in a small town in Russia’s Extreme North. Police detained a drunken man who stole a track tractor and drove into a supermarket to grab a bottle of wine.

Police have opened a criminal case against a man who earlier this week drove an armored tractor into the window of a local supermarket in the town of Apatity in the Murmansk Region in Russia.

The incident took place on January 10.

"At 8:30 a.m. local time, a 29-year-old man gained entry into the territory of a driving school in Apatity and stole a track tractor," the police statement said.

В г. Апатиты мужик угнал танк покатавшись на нем, заехал в винный супермаркет. pic.twitter.com/c7CcJKJcSF — слава пронин (@slavap777) 12 января 2018 г.

Россия..Апатиты..похмельный синдром после новогодних каникул..

На танке в магазин за вином.. pic.twitter.com/H50MUTVuTw — nova meta (@VadyXaXa) 10 января 2018 г.

​The man, who was under the influence, drove the tractor through the streets and then came to a supermarket. He crashed a passenger car parked nearby and then drove the armored vehicle into the window of the supermarket.

The driver got out of the tractor, entered the supermarket through the shattered window and stole a bottle of wine.

He was soon detained by traffic police officers who arrived on the scene. The suspect is now facing a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.