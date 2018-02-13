Incorrect Flight-Speed Data, Apparently Due to Icing Could Led to An-148 Crash

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) said Tuesday it had completed the deciphering of information contained in the flight data recorder of the crashed An-148 plane.

"The Interstate Aviation Committee's commission for the investigation of the crash of the An-148-100B RA-61704 informs you that the deciphering of the data of the onboard data flight recorder was completed in the IAC laboratory and preliminary analysis of the information was carried out," the IAC said.

It said a "special situation" with the An-148 plane began some 2 minutes 30 seconds after takeoff at an altitude of about 1,300 meters and a speed of 465-470 kilometers per hour, adding that wrong data on flight speed, apparently due to icing, could have led to the crash.

The Saratov Airlines An-148 plane was flying from Moscow to Orsk when it crashed on Sunday a few minutes after taking off from the Domodedovo airport outside the Russian capital. All 65 passengers and six crew members on board died in the crash.