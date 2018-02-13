Putin Thanked Trump for Help Offer to Investigate An-148 Crash - Kremlin

Sputnik (Moscow) - The phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump was constructive, the Russian leader thanked the US counterpart for the offer to provide assistance in the investigation into a recent deadly crash of Russian An-148 plane, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin to offer his solaces after a dreadful plane crash near Moscow, the Kremlin official said.

"It was rather constructive, this time the president expressed his gratitude to the US counterpart for the condolences in relation to the recent plane crash. As regards the US readiness to provide assistance in the investigation into the plane crash, the president also thanked his US counterpart for the expression of such willingness and informed him on the work which was being carried out within the Interstate Aviation Committee," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The two counterparts discussed other topics of mutual interest, some aspects of the Mideast peace process and President Trump reiterated the importance of taking further steps to ensure the denuclearization of North Korea, but the issue was barely discussed, according to the White House officials.

The call between the two leaders took place after the catastrophe that shocked Russia on Sunday: Saratov Airlines An-148 plane flying from Moscow to Orsk crashed minutes after takeoff from Domodedovo airport, killing all 71 people on board.