Black Box Recovered From Russia's An-148 Crash Site Near Moscow

“The second ‘black box’ has been found,” the spokesperson of the operation headquarters told Sputnik, noting that the flight recorder was in satisfactory condition.
The An-148 passenger aircraft operated by "Saratov Airlines" disappeared from radar screens shortly after takeoff on Sunday.
Later on, it was reported that the plane, carrying out a domestic flight, crashed in the Moscow Region, killing all 65 passengers and six crew members that were onboard.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
