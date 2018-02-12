Black Box Recovered From Russia's An-148 Crash Site Near Moscow

Russian emergency service workers have found a black box at the crash site of the An-148 plane.

“The second ‘black box’ has been found,” the spokesperson of the operation headquarters told Sputnik, noting that the flight recorder was in satisfactory condition.

The An-148 passenger aircraft operated by "Saratov Airlines" disappeared from radar screens shortly after takeoff on Sunday.

Later on, it was reported that the plane, carrying out a domestic flight, crashed in the Moscow Region, killing all 65 passengers and six crew members that were onboard.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW