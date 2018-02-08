Over 30,000 People Attend Funeral for Russian Pilot of Downed Su-25 Jet in Syria

VORONEZH (Sputnik) - Over 30,000 people on Thursday attended the funeral for Maj. Roman Filipov, the pilot of the Russian Su-25 jet that was recently downed in Syria, in his home city of Voronezh, according to the Interior Ministry for the Voronezh Region.

"Over 30,000 people attended the event, including the leadership of the Defense Ministry, representatives of the law enforcement bodies, clergy, relatives, schoolmates," the Interior Ministry's statement read.

Alexander Gusev, the acting head of the Voronezh Region, and Viktor Bondarev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's Defense and Security Committee, delivered the eulogy at the funeral, the statement added.

Москвичи несут к зданию Минобороны цветы в Память о погибшем в Сирии летчике! Роман Филипов совершил самоподрыв во время боя с террористами!

В соцсетях посты, посвящённые лётчику, отмечают хэштегом #этовамзапацанов

Именно, эти слова Филипов произнёс перед взрывом

Светлая Память! pic.twitter.com/IqYDKf5zFJ — Юлия Сапронова (@usapronova) February 6, 2018

On February 3, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Russian Su-25 piloted by Filipov was downed by a man-portable air defense system operated by militants during an overflight of Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone. The pilot ejected from the plane, landed in an area controlled by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) and fought against the terrorists until his death.