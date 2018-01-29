Russian President, Israeli Prime Minister to Hold Talks in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold negotiations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will arrive in Moscow with a working visit on Monday.

According to the Kremlin press service, Putin and Netanyahu are expected to discuss the issues related to boosting bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas. The two politicians will also exchange their views on the pressing topics of the international and regional agendas, including the situation in Syria and the problems of the Middle East settlement.

Putin and Netanyahu are expected to take part in the event to mark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day as well as the Day of complete liberation of Leningrad from the Nazi blockade at Moscow's Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center.

The Israeli prime minister has also announced his intention to discuss enhancing the coordination between the Russian and Israeli armed forces in Syria and other issues that are important for Israel's security during the meeting with Putin.

In 2017 alone, Netanyahu visited Russia twice, and held at least six telephone conversations with the Russian president. In 2018, the two politicians had their first telephone call as early as on January 1, during which they agreed to hold a meeting in the near future.

One of the main reasons for the recent intensification of contacts between Russia and Israel was the cooperation on the situation in Syria, where Israel seeks Russia's support to prevent Iran from increasing its influence in the Arab republic.