Register
21:10 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Russian ruble coin is pictured in front of the Kremlin in in central Moscow, on November 6, 2014

    Ruble Reacts Positively to Putin's 2018 Presidential Bid

    © AFP 2017/ ALEXANDER NEMENOV
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 20

    After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to take part in Russia's 2018 Presidental elections, the Russian ruble has slowed its decline against the US dollar and the euro.

    Earlier in the day, before Putin's statement, the dollar and the Euro were showing strong gains against the ruble. In particular, the dollar exchange rate before Putin's  statements was 59,16 per ruble, and after it fell to 59.08. The Euro also slowed the growth down from 69,84 per ruble to 69,63.

    Russian Central Bank
    © Sputnik/ Ruslan Krivobok
    Putin: Central Bank Key Rate Must Not Change Abruptly for Ruble's Stability
    On Wednesday, Vladimir Putin announced his intention to run in the presidential elections in 2018. Putin was first elected as Russian President in March 2000, and in 2004 was re-elected to this post. From 2008 to 2012 he worked at the post of Prime Minister, while Dmitry Medvedev was the head of the state. In 2012 Putin was elected for the third time as Russian President.

    READ MORE: Putin to Announce Decision on 2018 Presidential Election Participation Soon

    The Russian economy suffered a setback in 2014, as the ruble lost about half of its value against the US dollar amid low global oil prices and Western economic sanctions imposed against Russia over the situation in eastern Ukraine.

    Crimea rejoined Russia in March, 2014 when 97 percent of the peninsula's residents voted in favor of the move in a referendum. According to the Russian official stance, the referendum was conducted in compliance with the international law. However, the reunification was recognized neither by the Ukrainian authorities nor by the majority of Western countries, in particular US and EU member states.

     

    Related:

    Russian Ruble Actively Growing Against US Dollar Amid Rising Oil Prices
    Ruble Grows 20.1% Against Dollar as 2016 Wraps Up
    Dollar Falls Against Ruble After OPEC Decision on Oil Output Freeze
    Ruble Strengthens Against Dollar, Euro on Growth of Oil Prices
    Tags:
    presidential election, euro, dollar, ruble, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok