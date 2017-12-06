Ruble Reacts Positively to Putin's 2018 Presidential Bid

Earlier in the day, before Putin's statement, the dollar and the Euro were showing strong gains against the ruble. In particular, the dollar exchange rate before Putin's statements was 59,16 per ruble, and after it fell to 59.08. The Euro also slowed the growth down from 69,84 per ruble to 69,63.
Putin to Announce Decision on 2018 Presidential Election Participation Soon
The Russian economy suffered a setback in 2014, as the ruble lost about half of its value against the US dollar amid low global oil prices and Western economic sanctions imposed against Russia over the situation in eastern Ukraine.
Crimea rejoined Russia in March, 2014 when 97 percent of the peninsula's residents voted in favor of the move in a referendum. According to the Russian official stance, the referendum was conducted in compliance with the international law. However, the reunification was recognized neither by the Ukrainian authorities nor by the majority of Western countries, in particular US and EU member states.
