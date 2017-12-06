Register
21:10 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian President Vladimir Putin at the ceremony for the presentation of awards to young workers of culture and 2013 literary and art awards for works for children and youth held in the Kremlin, March 24, 2014.

    Putin Announces He's in the Running for Another Term

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    498310

    Russia's incumbent president has declared his intention to seek re-election for a second consecutive term in the country's upcoming 2018 election.

    "I will be proposing my candidacy for the position of president of the Russian Federation," Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a meeting with factory workers. "Russia will move only forward, and no one will ever stop it in its progress."

    After announcing his intention to participate in the election, Putin thanked the factory workers for their contribution to the country's development.

    "Thank you for this reaction, first of all, thank you for your work. Thank you for your attitude toward your work, the enterprise, the city, the country. I am sure that we will succeed," the Russian president emphasized.

    The United Russia party has already voiced its support of Vladimir Putin's candidacy for the election, a senior party member has said.

    The election is expected to take place on March 18. While the list of candidates is not yet set in stone, several have already voiced their intention to challenge Putin in the race for the Kremlin. The dinosaurs of the Russian political scene, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the unwavering leader of the Liberal Democratic Party who will be trying to win the race for the sixth time, and Gennady Zyuganov of the Communist Party, who nearly defeated Boris Yeltsin in the 1996 run-up, are interestingly joined by TV presenter, opposition journalist Ksenia Sobchak who describes herself as "the against-all candidate." Grigory Yavlinsky from the Democratic Yabloko party has also announced his intention to run. They could be joined by political journalist and singer Ekaterina Gordon, who is set to run as an independent candidate. Businessman Sergei Polonsky, political scientist Andrei Bogdanov, one of the founders of the Nashi movement Boris Yakemenko are among the other candidates.

    READ MORE: President Putin Tells the Story of How His Father Volunteered for WWII

    TV presenter and singer Katya Gordon at the presentation of a new Abrau-Dyurso perfume in Moscow. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Top 5 Russian Female Presidential Candidates Since the Beginning of the Century
    A fresh Romir-Gallup poll has shown that Putin would secure an overwhelming victory with 75 percent of votes should the vote happen next Sunday: Zhirinovsky and Zyuganov would get eight and seven percent respectively, leaving Sobchak trailing behind with only two percent.

    Putin was appointed prime minister in August 1999, and became acting president on December 31, 1999, when then-leader Boris Yeltsin announced his decision to step down. Vladimir Putin served two consecutive terms as president from 2000 to 2008. He then worked as the head of the government under Dmitry Medvedev.

    Having secured his third term at the Kremlin in 2012 he had delayed his decision on the fourth run. The campaigning for all candidates for Russia's top job is set to kick off in December.

    Related:

    EXCLUSIVE: German Book Author Says 'Mr. Putin's Geopolitics Is Predictable'
    Putin Signs Amendments to Law Allowing to List Media as Foreign Agents
    Putin Orders Russian Justice Ministry to Keep a Register of Foreign Agent Media
    Kremlin: Reports of Flynn Influencing Putin's Reaction to US Sanctions 'Absurd'
    Tags:
    2018 Russian presidential election, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok