Register
20:17 GMT +314 November 2017
Live
    Search
    People by the new Press kiosks on the square in front of the Shabolovskaya metro station, Moscow

    Russia May Classify Media Outlets Funded From Abroad as Foreign Agents - MP

    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Rodikov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    118340

    A Russian lawmaker has come up with a plan to respond to the actions of the US government that had forced Russia Today America to register under the country's Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The deputy speaker of the Russia's lower house of parliament, Pyotr Tolstoy, suggested introducing the new amendments to the Russian legislation that could mark media outlets operating in Russia but funded from abroad as foreign agents. Moreover, they do not mention any specific media.

    Besides, if foreign media refused to register as foreign agents they would be subject to the provisions of the relevant legislation about the nonprofit organization, he added.

    Russia Today logo
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    RT America Registers as Foreign Agent at Demand of US Justice Department
    The State Duma would adopt the amendments on Wednesday and would later hand them to the Federation Council.

    READ MORE: Russian State Duma to Draft Bill Including Media in Foreign Agents Law

    Moreover, Leonid Levin, the head of the State Duma's Committee on information policy, told reporters that the amendments can be regarded only as the response to the US authorities' actions.

    "The adopted framework amendments will have to note in common with the attitude toward the press freedom and foreign media operation in Russia. It is all about what the bill is… a reciprocal act in regards to the activities of the US authorities in terms of the Russian media. This is the key and the main cause of these activities," Levin told reporters.

    Meanwhile, he added that the Russian side would like to see "as little media as possible" in such a list.

    Andrei Klimov, the head of the Federation Council's commission on the protection of state sovereignty, said that his commission hoped to receive the proposals from the State Duma next week. After the Federation Council's approval, the document would be handed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to "provide him with a possibility to sign the relevant regulations and to implement our recommendations."

    READ MORE: Russian Upper House to Start Work on 'Black Book' of Foreign Meddling Cases — MP

    Стенд Международного информационного агентства Sputnik (Спутник) в ЭкспоФоруме перед открытием XX Санкт-Петербургского международного экономического форума
    © Sputnik/ Igor Russak
    Demonization of RT, Sputnik Marks the Death Rattle of the Washington Consensus
    The RT broadcaster and the Sputnik news agency have faced significant pressure in recent months because of US lawmakers’ and Intelligence Community’s allegations of the interfering in the internal affairs, including the 2016 presidential election. However, both media outlets along with the Russian authorities have repeatedly dismissed the US allegations as unfounded.

    In October, the Federation Council's temporary commission released a report saying that in 2018 and in 2019 the United States would allocate $250 million for the needs of containment of Russia. The lawmakers mentioned that the media outlets and social networks could be used to discredit Russia's institutions and political leaders ahead of the Russian presidential elections. The next presidential vote in Russia is scheduled for March 2018.

    Related:

    Russian State Duma to Draft Bill Including Media in Foreign Agents Law
    Putin Describes US Restrictions on Russian Media as an ‘Attack on Free Speech’
    Tit for Tat: Putin Promises Reciprocal Action if US Targets Russian Media
    Russian Embassy Slams Spanish Media Over Fake News About Events in Catalonia
    Tags:
    media outlet, foreign agent, funding, Russian Federation Council, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dubai Airshow 2017: The Finest Aircraft on Display
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok