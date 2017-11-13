Russian Upper House to Start Work on ‘Black Book’ of Foreign Meddling Cases - MP

As RT America broadcaster was compelled to register as a foreign agent in the United States over alleged interference in the state affairs, a Russian lawmaker has come up with an idea to address "blatant violations of international law by Western countries."

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian upper house Committee on State Sovereignty Protection plans to elaborate the blacklist of states which interfere in states' internal affairs at the commission session set for November 15, the committee’s chairman Andrey Klimov told Sputnik on Monday.

However, according to Klimov, "the main objective of this work is to collect data about blatant violations of international law by Western countries."

"It is of major importance not to use the tools of our opponents in this area," the parliamentarian explained, stressing that "interference in countries' internal affairs is the West’s way of existence and running foreign policy" and the parliamentarians plan to show it.

Moreover, specific facts, checked by the upper house’s commission, may subsequently be submitted to international parliamentary organizations, Klimov pointed out.

Meanwhile, over the recent months, a number of western countries have accused Russia of alleged meddling in their electoral processes and other internal affairs. Russia, in turn, refuted the allegations and said that various organizations operating in the country, including a number of US media, have been involved in attempts to interfere in Russia’s domestic policies.