Register
02:53 GMT +330 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian soldiers during drills

    Russian Soldier Lethally Wounded in Shootout After Killing Officer and Deserting

    © Sputnik/ Pavel Gerasimov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 99832

    A Russian soldier was fatally wounded in a shootout with counter-terror forces after killing an officer and two servicemen and deserting training ground in Amur region.

    An armed soldier who shot dead an officer on Friday before fleeing a routine exercise at a firing range in Russia’s eastern Amur region has been killed in a shootout, the Russian military said Saturday.

    "As a result of a search operation, a counter-terror division from the Eastern Military District garrison found and stopped an armed serviceman who had fled a training ground in the Amur region," the Military District’s press office said.

    An-26 aircraft
    © Sputnik/ Georgiy Zimarev
    Soldier Dies as Russian Transport Plane Crash-Lands After Training Flight
    The soldier put up resistance that was assessed as a direct threat to the lives of counter-terror officers, prompting them to open fire on him. "The serviceman offered armed resistance and was lethally wounded," the statement read.

    A special commission has been sent to the scene by the Russian Defense Ministry to investigate.

    The man, identified by the ministry as 23-year-old Dagestan native Hasan Abdulahadov, fired an assault rifle at a group of military personnel during a night-time shooting practice in the city of Belogorsk. Two soldiers were also killed and two others injured. The fugitive fled with the rifle and four ammunition magazines.

    The Military Prosecutor's Office of the Eastern Military District has opened a probe into the incident. The Defense Ministry said it was looking at all possible causes, including a nervous breakdown.

    Related:

    Deploying German Soldiers on Border With Russia Sends 'False Signal' – Schroeder
    Russian Contract Soldiers Killed in Daesh Shelling Near Syrian Deir ez-Zor - MoD
    'Future Soldier Gear': Russian Forces May Get Next-Gen Ratnik System by 2025
    Russia Ready to Boost Cooperation With US DoD in Accounting for Missing Soldiers
    Bull's-Eye: Russian Soldiers Hold MANPADS Drills in the North
    This is What Russian Soldier of the Future Looks Like
    Russia State Arms Exporter Sold Naval Equipment Worth $24Bln Since 2000
    Some 60% Confederations Cup Tickets Sold in Russia on Tournament's Eve - FIFA
    Tags:
    soldier, shootout, Russia, Amur Region
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    Making the World a Safer Place
    Guardian of the World
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok